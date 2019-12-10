AURORA, Colo. — The driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead has been located, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Aurora officers responded to East Iliff Avenue at I-225 at 6:40 a.m. Saturday for a pedestrian that had been struck while crossing the road, a post on the police department's blog said.

The pedestrian was a woman who had just been involved in a two-car crash, according to the blog post. She was crossing westbound Iliff to contact the other driver when she was hit by a car that then took off. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Just after 4:20 p.m. Saturday, APD tweeted that the driver and vehicle had been located. No information about the driver has been released. The APD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.