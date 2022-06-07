Driver who killed champion cyclist being sentenced Tuesday

Ryan Montoya pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide - DUI in the May 2021 death of Gwen Inglis in Lakewood.

BOULDER, Colo. — The man who killed a champion cyclist in a May 2021 crash in Lakewood is being sentenced Tuesday.

Court records show 31-year-old Ryan Scott Montoya pleaded guilty on April 6 to vehicular manslaughter - DUI in the death of 46-year-old Gwen Inglis.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in Jefferson County Couty.

Inglis was a national champion cyclist who was listed as the winner of Road Race Women ages 45 to 49 at the 2019 USA Cycling Masters Road Nationals just before her death.

Montoya was facing the following the charges before pleading guilty, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office:

Vehicular homicide – DUI

Vehicular homicide – reckless driving

Infliction of serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user

Driving under the influence –second alcohol-related offense

Careless driving

Improper changing of lanes

Passing on the left improperly

Hitting a bicyclist or other authorized user in the bicycle lane

Montoya hit Inglis after drifting into the bike lane around 10 a.m. on May 16, 2021, on West Alameda Parkway between South McIntyre Street and South Indiana Street, according to Lakewood Police Department.

Montoya also came close to hitting her husband Michael Inglis, who was riding with Gwen, the district attorney's office said

Montoya stayed on the scene after the crash, and police said he showed signs of impairment.

He had a previous DUI in 2014, according to prosecutors.

Michael Inglis told police was biking just behind his wife Gwen he saw a car swerve into the bike lane and hit her.

He's a trained paramedic, but he said there was nothing he could do.

“We’ve all ridden this a thousand times and then it only takes once, one individual to change and devastate everybody’s lives," Michael Inglis said.

