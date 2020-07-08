Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run near Sloans Lake

Police are looking for a silver or tan Tahoe or Suburban with a lifted frame and slightly tined windows.

EDGEWATER, Colo. — One of two vehicles involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian fled the scene according to the Edgewater Police Department (EPD).

The victim was hit by two vehicles in the 2200 block of Sheridan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, which right near Sloan's Lake near the intersection of West 22nd Avenue.

The driver of the first vehicle stopped and remained at the scene, EPD said. The second driver did not stop and continued south on Sheridan Boulevard, according to police.

A witness described the second vehicle involved as a silver or tan Suburban or Tahoe type vehicle. It has a lifted frame and slightly tinted windows. The vehicle has a Colorado license plate the number is not known, according to EPD.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident has not spoked with police is asked to call EPD at 303-980-7300 and reference case number CR#-1668.