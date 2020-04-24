Driver of stolen car dies after crash during CSP pursuit in Longmont: Police

The Longmont Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of it to reach out.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal crash during a pursuit by a Colorado State Patrol trooper in Longmont.

According to a release from the Longmont Police Department (LPD), a trooper was trying to stop a stolen vehicle near 21st Avenue and Francis Street at around 7:25 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle took off and crashed into a tree after a tactical vehicle intervention by the trooper. The driver of the stolen vehicle died.

According to an LPD spokesperson, a tactical vehicle intervention is similar to a pit maneuver, where a law enforcement officer pushes a corner of the car to cause it to spin out.

LPD said it believes there may have been witnesses in the area or homes with video cameras that may have captured the crash. Anyone who lives on 21st Ave. or on Francis St., south of 21st Ave. is asked to check their video system to see if they have video of the crash.

Anyone who has video, witnessed the incident, or has information is asked to contact Detective Jason Shatek with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office/Boulder County Investigations Team at 303-859-1351.

The Boulder County Investigations Team is assisting in the investigation.