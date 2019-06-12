DENVER — The driver involved in the death of a 37-year-old cyclist in July has pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge during a court appearance Friday.

The Denver District Attorney's Office said David Anton pleaded guilty to the highest charge of careless driving resulting in death.

Anton will be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2020.

“This was a terrible tragedy that impacted Ms. Bounds' family as well as the broader Denver community," said Denver DA Beth McCann. "We are pleased that Mr. Anton has accepted responsibility for his actions and that the cycling community is bringing attention to the need for motorists to be vigilant in watching for cyclists.”

Alexis Bounds, 37, a mother, died after being hit by Anton who turned into her with a dump truck at the corner of Bayaud Avenue and South Marion Parkway.

Police said he failed to yield right of way to the bicyclist moving through the intersection in a designated bike lane, hitting her.

Bounds later died from her injuries at a hospital.

