Jeffco Sheriff asks for help finding driver who injured trooper, fled scene

The suspect was in an early 2000s gold sedan with an unknown temporary tag and was last seen heading east on C-470 from Morrison, the Sheriff's Office said.

MORRISON, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked on Friday for the public's help in finding the driver of a vehicle that ran over a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper's foot while fleeing from a scene this week.

This happened about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of West Colfax Avenue at Nile Street, JCSO said. The street was blocked off due to a fire, and the suspect vehicle attempted to go around the road block.

The CSP trooper tried to get the driver to pull over. The driver ran over the trooper's foot and fled the scene, JCSO said.

The vehicle, described as an early 2000s Nissan or Infiniti gold sedan, was last seen heading east on C-470 from Morrison, according to the Sheriff's Office. The vehicle had no front license plate and an unknown temporary tag on the back.

The driver was described as a Black woman, 20 to 30 years old and weighs 200 to 250 pounds. She told the trooper she had recently given birth. There was an infant in a car seat on the rear passenger side of the car, JCSO said.

The Sheriff's Office said the passenger was described as a man who is white, in his mid-20s, with long, blond dreads-style hair.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. They can also call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-5612.