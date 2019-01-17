WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a vehicle who was shot and wounded by an officer following a high-speed chase late Wednesday was an Adams County deputy, the Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The deputy's condition is unknown.

According to Greeley Police, two vehicles were driving north on Highway 85 from Platteville at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for officers.

At least one of the cars was eventually stopped near 42nd Avenue and Highway 85 in Evans around 10:25 p.m., police said.

Officers confronted the driver and an officer fired their weapon. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen any part of the chase to contact Lt. Kevin Halloran at the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-400-2837 Ext. 2837 or Sgt. Aaron Walker at 970-400-5807.

This is the tenth officer-involved shooting in Colorado in just over a week.

