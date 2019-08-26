DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into two people in a busy area of Lower Downtown over the weekend.

DPD officers responded to a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday at 20th and Market Streets, near Coors Field. A short time later, a vehicle in the area struck two people and fled the scene, police said.

A graphic video from the scene appears to show a silver vehicle barreling through the intersection before hitting the two pedestrians and driving off. According to DPD, both victims were taken to the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries.

Police have not provided additional details about the incident. Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

