LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Law enforcement is searching for the driver of a white pickup after a reported hit-and-run late Friday night on Colfax Avenue.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, a man was crossing West Colfax Avenue at Carr Street about 10:20 p.m. Friday when a vehicle headed east on Colfax struck him. First responders tried life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Several witnesses told police that a white Toyota pickup truck hit the man in the crosswalk and kept going on Colfax, Lakewood police said. The vehicle will have front-end damage to the passenger side. A photo of the suspected vehicle is attached to this article, courtesy of Lakewood authorities.

No further information about the victim or potential suspect(s) is available at this time.

