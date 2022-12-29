Suspect arrested after 55-year-old man was hit, killed by semi-truck

The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after the victim was found dead Wednesday in Arapahoe County.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators arrested a semi-truck driver Wednesday on suspicion of hitting a man who was standing next to a passenger van and then leaving the scene to make a delivery to a nearby business, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Erick Mejia, 31, was being held in the Arapahoe County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide. His bail was set at $100,000.

Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Digicomm Drive in the Dove Valley area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. The victim, a 55-year-old man, was found lying on the ground beside a white passenger van. He died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The investigation showed that the victim's van was parked next to a white semi whose driver drove forward, hitting both the victim and the van, according to the release.

The driver then left the scene, made a delivery to Digicomm International and then left the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies tracked the semi going south on Interstate 25, and Fountain Police officers stopped the truck south of Colorado Springs. They detained the driver, identified as Mejia, the release says.

Mejia is scheduled for a court hearing on Jan. 4 in Arapahoe County.

