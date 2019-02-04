LONGMONT, Colo. — A driver used some type of flare gun to start three fires early Tuesday morning around Longmont, according to a Facebook post from police.

In the first incident, the driver pulled in front of the King Soopers on North Main Street around 5:30 a.m. and fired a flare into the store, police said. No injuries were reported.

About 5 minutes later, the same person pulled in front of a home on Pratt Street and fired a flare. There were no injuries, but there was a small amount of damage inside the house.

Just after 6 a.m., someone in a car fired a flare into a field on Airport Road, sparking a small fire, which was quickly put out.

The vehicle used in all three incidents was described as a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, a maroon Chevy Impala was reported stolen from the east side of Longmont. It's similar to the vehicle wanted in connection with the arsons. It has a Minnesota license plate, 421-MGJ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), nococrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be sent by text message by sending NOCO, followed by the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

