More than 4,500 fentanyl pills, $50,000 in stolen property recovered in drug raid

Authorities also reported seizing 22 guns, numerous other drugs including heroin, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and more evidence in Loveland and Fort Collins.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Eight suspects were arrested and face charges related to drug possession including fentanyl, intention to distribute, gun possession, stolen property and more following more than a week of raids, Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LSCO) announced on Wednesday.

LSCO said the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force served search warrants at seven properties in Loveland and Fort Collins between May 10 and May 19 after beginning an investigation in 2020 into a reported drug trafficking organization.

The organization was believed to be distributing large amounts of fentanyl pills and methamphetamines in northern Colorado, and "Operation Two Birds, One Stone" was initialed in early 2021 to focus on it, according to LCSO.

Investigators also learned that some members of the organization were heavily involved in thefts and other property crimes in the area, and that numerous guns were in their possession, LCSO said.

LCSO said the following evidence was seized during the execution of search warrants:

Over 4,500 Fentanyl pills

Over 12 pounds of Methamphetamine

22 firearms including some stolen, illegally modified, or fully automatic

Three improvised explosive devices

Over $50,000 of verified stolen property

Tens of thousands of dollars of suspected stolen property

Other drugs including heroin, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms

Credit card counterfeiting equipment

Narcotics distribution equipment

The following suspects were arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

Bray Sun Pike, 49 of Loveland: five counts of conspiracy to distribute, special offender importation into Colorado and with Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA). Bond is $500,000.





Allan John Mears, 44, of Fort Collins: four counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance, special offender importation into Colorado and COCCA. Bond is $500,000.





Ramon Sepulveda, 36, of Fort Collins: Three counts of unlawful possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, special offender importation into Colorado, COCCA) and possession of a weapon by previous offender. Bond is $500,000.





Yasmany Macias Piedra, 33, of Longmont: four counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance, unlawful distribution of controlled substance, special offender importation into Colorado and COCCA. Bond is $75,000.





Eddie Joseph Bergenske, 20, of Loveland: aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, two counts of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, special offender importation into Colorado and COCCA. Bond is $30,000.





Colby Kendrick Anway, 22, of Windsor: Two counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He posted bond and is no longer in custody.





Jaxon Lee Fisher, 22, of Loveland: vehicular eluding. He is being held on a parole violation with no bond.





Bradley Tyler Frost, 25, of Loveland: Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. No bond.

Two suspects are also wanted on suspicion of the following charges:

Robert Wayne Webb, 65, of Wellington: unlawful possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.





Ethan Richard Frei, 30, of Loveland: two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

In addition to the suspects listed above, LCSO said more than a dozen other individuals were arrested during the investigation, and more charges and arrests are expected.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force is made up of members from Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department, the Eight Judicial District Attorney's Office and Colorado Adult Parole.

