Drug dealer sentenced to probation after woman overdosed on fentanyl

DENVER — A man who was arrested in connection to a fentanyl overdose in Louisville has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Court records show Orlando "Lando" Anglada, 31, pleaded guilty to a drug distribution charge Wednesday and was immediately sentenced.

Police said an officer found the victim unconscious and not breathing in the driveway of a home in the 900 block of Dahlia Street on the night of April 15 and learned she had been poisoned by fentanyl.

The officer was able to revive the 23-year-old woman with Narcan, and she survived.

Anglada was later arrested in Denver on a felony charge of distribution of a controlled substance, as well as unlawful use of a controlled substance.

"The follow-up investigation that was done is exactly what we need in these cases to make sure the dealers, those responsible for threatening the lives of others and taking the lives of others, are held fully accountable," 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty said after Anglada's arrest.

