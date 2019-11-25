COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The North Metro Task Force has executed a search warrant at a drug manufacturing lab in Commerce City.

According to a release from the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD), officers received information regarding the manufacturing of a drug called DMT inside a home in the 9800 block of Kenton Circle at around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The North Metro Task Force was notified, and a search warrant was obtained for the home, the release said. Personnel with the task force and the South Adams Fire Department executed the search warrant Sunday evening.

DMT occurs naturally in plants and animals and is manufactured to be a psychedelic drug, according to the release.

No information about arrests has been released. Police said there is no immediate threat to the community.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS