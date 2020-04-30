Drunk driver who caused crash that killed 2 near Breckenridge pleads guilty

Lindsey Ward, 32, is responsible for the crash that killed Benjamin Mitton, 41, and Nichole Gough, 43.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A Breckenridge woman who caused a crash that killed two people has pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide - DUI.

According to a release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's office, 32-year-old Lindsey Ward admitted to drinking at the Breckenridge Golf Course before the Aug. 30, 2019, crash.

Surveillance video shows Ward drinking mixed drinks earlier in the afternoon, then within the last hour before driving she was seen taking several shots of liquor and drinking a beer, the release said.

She then drove to a liquor store to buy beer and tequila to take home, according to the release.

The release said while driving south on Highway 9 near Breckenridge, she ran off the road, over-corrected and crossed the center line, entering oncoming traffic and causing the deadly crash.

Benjamin Mitton, 41, and Nichole Gough, 43, were killed.

The release said Ward's blood-alcohol level was .290 at the time, more than three times the legal limit for driving.

"I am very proud of the investigative work completed by our Troopers that led to a successful prosecution in this case," said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief, in the release. "Benjamin and Nichole lost their lives that evening because of the selfish decision committed by the defendant, but countless more are still feeling the pain from this incident. Drivers must take personal responsibility and choose to never drive impaired."

Ward faces eight to 20 years in either Community Corrections or the Department of Corrections when she is sentenced on June 15, according to the release.