DENVER — Two men have been charged in connection with the theft of numerous items from dorm rooms on the University of Denver campus, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Mathew Baldwin, 20, and Christopher Waldron, 18, are each charged with eight counts of second-degree robbery for their alleged role in stealing from the dorm rooms in late January.

Both were students at the school.

The thefts occurred between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28, the District Attorney's Office said. Campus security apprehended Baldwin and Waldron in a restricted storage room that smelled strongly of marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit. The document says Baldwin and Waldron resisted arrest and were aggressive toward security officers, which prompted them to call for additional officers to assist.

In the storage room, officers located numerous items that had previously been reported stolen from at least eight different victims, according to the District Attorney's Office.

They included a laptop computer, Versace cologne, a Canadian Goose jacket a Nikon camera, Bose headphones, a Nintendo Switch, Beats by Dre headphones and other items. The items had a total estimated value of $5,220, the District Attorney's Office said.

Baldwin said he had been on Xanax and "remembers that he was knocking on doors", according to an arrest affidavit from Denver police. When he woke up the next morning and saw all the items in his room, he said "wow, I might have stolen these things," the affidavit says. Baldwin later told investigators they planned to sell the items.

Waldron initially told investigators that he was not involved and "doesn't remember going into any rooms", the affidavit says. Waldron's father later called investigators and said his son "wasn't telling the truth." His father also told investigators "he would make restitution on any damage or missing items that need to be replaced," the affidavit says.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know