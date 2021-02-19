Suspected DUI driver hits 2 cop cars in Thornton, police say

The driver was also driving west in the eastbound lanes of the roadway, according to Thornton Police.

THORNTON, Colo. — An SUV driver who was driving under the influence and traveling in the wrong direction on a Thornton road hit two police cars, according to a tweet from the Thornton Police Department (TPD).

The crash happened Thursday evening on Thornton Parkway near Civic Center Drive, the tweet says.

According to police, the SUV driver was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Thornton Parkway and struck the two cop cars as they were turning eastbound from Civic Center Drive.

A photo shared by TPD showed a large dent in the passenger doors of one of its police vehicles.

The SUV driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The officers involved in the crash had just minor injuries, TPD said.

DUI crash involving a SUV going wrong way on Thornton Pkwy. DUI driver traveling west bound in east bound lanes struck 2 TPD police cars who were turning east bound from Civic Center Dr. DUI driver transported to local hospital unknown injuries. Officers sustained minor injuries pic.twitter.com/MdFLAh7gQk — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) February 19, 2021

