Suspected DUI driver hits 2 cop cars in Thornton, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — An SUV driver who was driving under the influence and traveling in the wrong direction on a Thornton road hit two police cars, according to a tweet from the Thornton Police Department (TPD).
The crash happened Thursday evening on Thornton Parkway near Civic Center Drive, the tweet says.
According to police, the SUV driver was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Thornton Parkway and struck the two cop cars as they were turning eastbound from Civic Center Drive.
A photo shared by TPD showed a large dent in the passenger doors of one of its police vehicles.
The SUV driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The officers involved in the crash had just minor injuries, TPD said.
