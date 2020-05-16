Four people seriously injured in suspected DUI crash on 6th Avenue

The crash late Friday shut down 6th Avenue eastbound near Simms Street for more than eight hours.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four people in a vehicle hit by a drunken-driving suspect on 6th Avenue in Lakewood were hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash late Friday, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday on 6th Avenue near Union Boulevard and Simms Street, when a Kia sedan rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, said a Lakewood Police spokesperson.

A driver and five passengers, all adults, were in the Lincoln sedan, the spokesperson said. Three of them were extricated from the car, and four of them were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia sedan was the only person in that vehicle, the spokesperson said.

That driver was identified as Terry McFadden, 24, of Lakewood. He was arrested and booked in the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of DUI, vehicular assault and careless driving causing bodily injury.

6th Avenue eastbound was still closed between Simms Street and Kipling Street about 8 a.m. Saturday. Drivers were being detoured from Simms/Union, to West Alameda Avenue or West Colfax Avenue, to Kipling Street.

6th Avenue was expected to reopen soon, the Lakewood Police spokesperson said.