VAIL, Colo. — The Vail Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office arrest numbers for the month of March this year were about half the numbers for March of 2019.

Avon’s overall numbers were roughly the same, but the nature of the crimes is different, said Avon Police Chief Greg Daly. Domestic violence in Avon doubled from four incidents a year ago to eight this March. However, the level of violence seems higher for most of this year’s calls, Daly said.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reported nine domestic violence calls between March 1 and April 17, compared to three for the same period in 2019.

