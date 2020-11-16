Woman found guilty of helping her husband murder 74-year-old woman inside her own home

Leigha Page Anderson has been found guilty of first-degree murder for her role in the death of 74-year-old Catherine Kelley.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has been found guilty of helping her husband murder and rob a 74-year-old woman inside her own home.

Leigha Page Anderson, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and other charges on Friday, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office. This was the culmination of a four-week trial – the longest in the district since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

Ackerson’s husband, Jacob White, already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and burglary for his role in the deadly Jan. 24, 2018 incident, which happened in the Pilgrim Downs subdivision in Edwards.

Deputies found the victim, Catherine Kelley, dead inside her home and wrapped up in blankets. Prosecutors said police found a bloody knife near her body in the master bedroom shower.

Ackerson and White were arrested a few hours later, and were found a few hundred yards away from Kelley’s house.

During the trial, Ackerson testified that she was coerced into participating in the murder by her husband and that she had been physically abused during their marriage. However, prosecutors said their evidence indicated Ackerson helped plan the murder and carry out the attack.

The 12-person jury agreed with this argument, and Ackerson will formally receive the mandatory life sentence for the first-degree murder charge on Dec. 18.

As part of his agreement with prosecutors, White was sentenced to 68 years in prison, and is eligible for parole after 51 years.