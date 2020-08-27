Suspect accused of sexually assaulting juvenile he met on social media

Sheriff's detectives are concerned there may be additional victims.

GYPSUM, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, suspected of a sexual assault that happened in the town of Gypsum - and detectives said they think there may be additional victims.

On the evening of Sunday, Aug, 23, a juvenile female victim reported to investigators that she had met Yolaus Argenis Nieto Zuniga on social media and agreed to meet up with him.

During that meeting, the victim told police Nieto Zuniga sexually assaulted her.

Deputies canvased nearby neighborhoods and were able to find him and take him into custody, about six hours after the assault was reported.

Nieto Zuniga was booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility on charges of sexual assault with force, a class 3 felony, and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Detectives are concerned that there may be additional victims and are asking for the community's help in hopes that other victims might come forward.

Police said he was driving a newer, sky blue, two-door Honda Civic when he was taken into custody.

If you have any information about the suspect, this crime or additional victims, please call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office detectives at 970-328-8530.



If you would like to remain anonymous, then call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.

If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

