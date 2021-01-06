21 pounds of meth and fentanyl seized in traffic stop, sheriff's office says

The 26-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger face multiple charges, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo — A large stash of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and cocaine were seized during a traffic stop on Friday, according to Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO).

ECSO said detectives with the sheriff's office and the Vail Police Department pulled over a car for weaving and a left lane violation near the town of Eagle.

Packages containing an estimated 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and one pound of suspected fentanyl pills were found after the driver allowed officers to search the car, according the sheriff's office.

> Video above: Denver looks for solutions as drug overdoses increase.

ECSO said the driver, 26-year-old Angel Pereya-Rodriguez, and passenger, 23-year-old Joanna Apodaca-Alonso, were arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Distribution of fentanyl

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of cocaine

Two counts of special offender sentencing enhancement

Apodaca-Alonso also faces one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to ECSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call 970-328-8500. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.