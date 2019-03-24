DENVER — Denver officers are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in Capitol Hill that left a male injured. No suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of East 10th Avenue between Emerson and Ogden streets, not far from the King Soopers on 9th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department. Officers responded at 12:52 a.m.

The victim of the shooting - a male, age unknown - transported himself to the hospital, said Kurt Barnes with DPD.

