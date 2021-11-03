2nd victim dies after shooting, police trying to ID person of interest

Commerce City Police said officers are trying to identify a person pictured in a social media account with the name 'Ace Cozart' in connection to the shooting.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A second victim died after a shooting in parking lot last week and officers are trying to identify a person of interest, Commerce City Police Department said.

Police said officers responded around 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 to the 4800 block of East 62nd Avenue for a report of shots fired, and discovered two men with gunshot injuries.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken to the hospital before dying from his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

Police released the photo below from a social media account with the name 'Ace Cozart' and said they are trying to identify them in connection to the double homicide.

Police also said they may be driving a blue or black truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 303-289-2626.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

