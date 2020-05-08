Denver police investigating after man shot, killed near East Colfax

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near East Colfax Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Valentia Street around 4 a.m., according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD). That is near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street, just north of the Lowry neighborhood.

The victim, identified only as a man, was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting but did say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

#DPD Officers on scene in the 1500 block of N Valentia St on a shooting. An adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/JKPaglMFaU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 4, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

