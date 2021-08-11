Man killed in East Colfax shooting, police say

The shooting happened in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Clermont Street in Denver.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Clermont Street. That's in the South Park Hill neighborhood.

DPD tweeted about the shooting just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Video above: How to report tips to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

The victim, a man, has died from his injuries, according to a second tweet from DPD.

The area near East Colfax Avenue and Clermont Street was closed Wednesday morning as investigators were on scene. The closure of Colfax was between Cherry Street to Birch Street.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide; no arrests have been made, according to DPD.

