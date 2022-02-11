1 killed in east Denver shooting

The victim was found in the alley between Yosemite and Xenia streets near 11th Avenue.

DENVER — A man was found shot to death in an alley in east Denver Friday afternoon.

Denver Police (DPD) tweeted initial information about the shooting just after 12:30 p.m.

The shooting happened in the alley between Xenia and Yosemite streets near 11th Avenue just north of the Lowry neighborhood.

DPD said officers are still on scene and that the investigation is ongoing. Police have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

The shooting victim's identity will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.