Suspect arrested in fatal crash in east Denver

Police determined that a report of shots fired was unrelated to the crash, which resulted in the death of a juvenile.

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in a crash that resulted in the death of a male juvenile Friday afternoon in east Denver, according to Denver Police.

Police said witnesses told them shots were fired just before the crash. An investigation later determined that the shots had nothing to do with the crash, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said on Monday.

The suspect, Carinton Sanderson, 24, was being held in the Denver jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

The crash happened near the 1100 block of North Willow Street, which is near the Lowry neighborhood just west of Yosemite Street.

According to the DPD probable cause statement, Sanderson was driving a green Infinity car, which went though a stop sign without stopping at an unknown rate of speed at the intersection of Willow and East 12th Avenue.

The Infinity struck a white SUV that was going east on East 12th Avenue. The SUV rolled and came to rest in a yard on the southeast corner of the intersection, according to the statement.

The Infinity continued east on East 12th Avenue and hit a parked car just west of the intersection of 12th and North Xanthia Street, the statement says.

Sanderson ran from the scene and was caught by police a few blocks away, the statement says. The victim was extricated from the SUV and taken to a hospital, where he later died.