Shots fired before 2-vehicle crash in east Denver

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the 1100 block of Willow Street.

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in east Denver Friday afternoon that sent at least one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police also said witnesses told them shots were fired just before the crash.

The crash happened near the 1100 block of Willow Street in east Denver. That's near the Lowry neighborhood just west of Yosemite Street.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled. One person from the rolled vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's not known if the person's injuries were related to the gun shots or the crash, according to Denver police. The person's condition is not known.