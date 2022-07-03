DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple people were shot outside East High School in Des Moines Monday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department.
The Des Moines Fire Department is also at the scene.
DMPD said the shooting happened around 2:48 p.m. The three victims are "apparent teens", according to police, and three potential suspects are in custody.
The victims are in critical condition.
Police did not confirm if anyone involved was a student at East.
"Unfortunately what happened here today is just another pointless tragedy in our community, people using firearms to settle their differences," Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert said.
Des Moines Public Schools said the high school was temporarily locked down, but students were later dismissed on time.
E. 14th St southbound is currently closed at E University Ave.
