DPS 'aware of concerns' after allegations of sexual misconduct surface at East High School

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) said it is "aware of the concerns" after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced at East High School, and is following the district's rigorous process for review of the allegations.

Winna MacLaren, public relations manager at DPS, on Tuesday afternoon said "when an allegation triggers our obligations as mandatory reporters, we first report the allegation to the police. While under review or investigation, we also work with the students involved to provide supportive measures, put safety plans in place if needed, and take steps to assure that there will be no retaliation or bullying that results."

MacLaren did not confirm any specific allegations or identify any cases under review.

"We take all allegations very seriously and seek to ensure that the process is fair and thorough for all involved," she said in a statement to 9NEWS.

About a dozen people were gathered outside the school Tuesday afternoon, but it's unclear if the gathering is related to the allegations.

9NEWS has reached out to the Denver Police Department and DPS for additional information, and will update this story as it becomes available.

Anyone with additional information about the allegations can contact the district's Title IX coordinator by emailing reportdiscrimination@dpsk12.org.

