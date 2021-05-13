Man released on parole arrested in connection with killing of 66-year-old woman

Gabriel was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019 but was released on parole in August 2020 after serving only 20 months.

EATON, Colo. — A man with a prior conviction for assault who was released on parole after serving just 20 months of a six-year sentence has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 66-year-old woman, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

June Martinez Faudoa, who was known as "Jean", was found dead just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in her home in the 400 block of Wall Street just outside Eaton city limits. The coroner said they're still working to determine her cause and manner of death.

Gabriel Faudoa, 34, who is a family member of the victim, was arrested in connection with the killing, the WCSO said.

He was booked into the Weld County Jail on the following charges:

First-degree homicide

Robbery

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Gabriel Faudoa was identified as a suspect based on witness statements and after the incident, he left the area in a stolen vehicle, according to investigators.

Around 8:30 a.m., he was located and detained by deputies and Eaton police near 5th and Wall Streets in Eaton.

Gabriel Faudoa was convicted in 2019 of second-degree assault involving strangulation, according to WCSO. He was sentenced on Jan. 30, 2019, to six years in prison.

He was paroled in August 2020 after serving just 20 months, the sheriff's office said.

Prior 9NEWS coverage shows that he was arrested in connection with a stabbing at the same location of this latest crime in 2016.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Det. Nicholas Kollath at (970) 400-2822.

