Eaton officers won't be charged in September shooting that injured man

Levi Miller was shot in September by officers but now faces charges in connection with the incident.

EATON, Colorado — Two Eaton Police (EPD) officers who discharged their weapons and wounded a man back in September were legally justified in firing their weapons and will not face charges, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Michael Rourke issued a letter to EPD chief Kevin Sturch outlining his decision related to the shooting that injured Levi Miller on Sept. 24 of this year.

His came to his conclusion after the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conducted an investigation, which was provided to his office.

The DA's office said the letter is not being released at this time due to a pending criminal case against Miller related to the incident.

Miller is charged with the following:

Two counts first-degree assault

Two counts of attempted manslaughter

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 EPD responded to the 1200 block of Aspen Court for a report of an argument between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Miller armed with a gun, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Miller fired multiple shots at officers who returned fire, hitting the man, WCSO said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to WCSO. No officers were hurt.

Miller is due in court on Dec. 21.

