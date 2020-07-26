SUV attempted to drive through rally in Eaton, police said

A suspect was taken into custody after he left the park where a Blue Lives Matter rally was happening on Saturday afternoon.

EATON, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after an SUV attempted to drive through a crowd of people participating in a Blue Lives Matter rally on Saturday in Eaton, according to police.

The Eaton Police Department responded to the incident at 3:38 p.m. in the 200 block of Collins Street, at Benjamin Eaton Memorial Park.

A man driving a maroon-colored SUV had left the road and driven through the park on the grass, heading toward the crowd at the rally, police said in a press release.

The SUV then left the park at a high rate of speed, police said. The suspect was taken into custody two minutes later in the 1100 block of 2nd Street, which was about a mile away from the park.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of seven counts each of attempted first-degree assault and felony menacing, and one count of reckless driving. Police did not identify the suspect.

A second suspect received a municipal citation for throwing objects, police said.

The police department in Eaton, a town north of Greeley in Weld County, said the case is still under investigation.

In Aurora on the same day, a vehicle drove through a crowd of protesters participating in an Elijah McClain demonstration on Interstate 225. One of the protesters shot at the vehicle and hit at least one other protester, according to the Aurora Police Department. The injured protester was taken to a hospital and was stable, police said.