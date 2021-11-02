Fugitive in custody after Edgewater standoff

Francisco Martinez, 21, was wanted on multiple violent warrants, according to police.

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A man who was wanted for violating his parole, and who had several violent felony warrants out for his arrest, was taken into custody Wednesday night in Edgewater following a standoff, according to the Edgewater Police Department (EPD).

The Department of Corrections (DOC) Fugitive Task Force contacted EPD officers and asked for help asking apprehending 21-year-old Francisco Martinez.

He was tracked to the 6900 block of West 25th Avenue, and because he was considered armed and dangerous, the Jefferson County Regional SWAT team was also activated and deployed to the residence, EPD said.

After several unsuccessful attempts to communicate with Martinez, teargas was deployed and Martinez was taken into custody.

According to DOC records, he was sentenced to prison in 2018 for numerous crimes in Denver and became eligible for parole in April 2020.