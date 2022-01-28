Police respond to possible bomb scare in Edgewater

Edgewater Police asked citizens to avoid the area near 1705 Sheridan Blvd for a possible bomb scare.

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Edgewater Police Department (EPD) is on the scene of a possible bomb scare on Sheridan Boulevard, the department tweeted Friday morning.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 1705 Sheridan Blvd as police investigate. That's on the west side of Sloans Lake.

According to Corporal Bob Brink with EPD, bank employees at the Chase Bank reported the suspicious package at about 8:30 a.m. Employees reported seeing a gas can with wires coming out of it, according to Brink.

The surrounding businesses are being evacuated by police and will be reopened once the scene is safe.

Police have one lane of southbound Sheridan Boulevard closed and are awaiting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office bomb squad to arrive on scene, according to Brink.

There is no suspect information at this time, Brink said.

This is a developing situation and more information will be added once it is available.

