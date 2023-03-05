1 dead after shooting in Edgewater

Two men were involved in a fight that ended with one being shot, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

EDGEWATER, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Edgewater Police Department are investigating a homicide that left one man dead Wednesday morning.

JCSO received the call of the shooting at about 9:40 a.m.

The shooting happened at a vehicle charging station in the parking lot of the Edgewater Public Market, located in the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue, according to JCSO.

The initial information released by JCSO stated that two men were involved in a fight and one man was shot. The victim has since died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

The second man who was involved in the fight initially left the scene, but later called 911 to report his involvement, JCSO said. The second man has been detained by EPD. The sheriff's office said they are not looking for any other suspects, and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

