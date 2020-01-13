COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is in custody after he randomly stabbed eight people early Monday morning in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Limit streets for a reported stabbing.

Officers located two victims and began checking the area for the suspect after they were told he fled the area on trails in America the Beautiful Park.

As they searched for the suspect, they encountered more victims, who reported varying last known locations of the suspect. Officers spread out to conduct a search.

Just before 2:15 a.m., officers were told the suspect was in the area of North Tejon and East Boulder streets, where several more people were stabbed.

Officers responded to that area and found the suspect, who was being detained by some of his victims, CSPD said. He was taken into custody.

A total of eight people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of stab wounds, according to CSPD. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

CSPD said the attacks appear to be random and there's no known relationship between the suspect and the victims.

