EL JEBEL, Colo. — Sheriff deputies are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects involved in a laundromat burglary in the early hours of Dec. 2.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said a man and woman, suspected of felony burglary, trespassing, and criminal mischief, were caught on surveillance video breaking into a soap vending machine. The suspects are believed to have stolen cash and coins, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed the suspects as a tall, heavy-built man wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a bandanna with a red design covering his face, top dark rim glasses, a blue shirt under his hoodie and blue jeans.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

The female suspect appears to be about 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin build, shoulder-length dark hair, wearing dark rim glasses, a red and white hoodie, a dark-colored bandanna around her neck, and blue jeans with tears on the thighs.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information about the suspects, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. You can also submit your tip online, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

