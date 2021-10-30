Shelter in place order issued after person found dead in El Paso County home

The sheriff's office said someone called 911 to report someone was possibly seriously injured and needed help at a home in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Residents of a community north of Colorado Springs were told to stay in their homes after at least one person was found dead in a home there Saturday morning.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), someone called 911 just after 10 a.m. to report someone was possibly seriously injured and needed help at a home in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive.

EPCSO said deputies found at least one deceased person at the scene and called in their Tactical Support Unit.

The sheriff's office said they won't reveal what else was discovered at the scene, but out of an abundance of caution they used a reverse 911 to tell people within two miles of the scene to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows and stay away from exterior walls while they evaluated the evidence they were finding.

The shelter in place order was later lifted, EPCSO said, but deputies were still working to make the scene safe and conduct their investigation.

The sheriff's office said more information would be released later as their investigation allows.

