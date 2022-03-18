$17,000 package stolen off porch, sheriff's office looking for suspect

Adolphus Mathis is suspected of stealing the package on Feb. 22, in El Paso County, according to the sheriff's office.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities asked for the public's help in finding a man suspected of stealing a valuable package last month off the porch of an El Paso County home.

The package, which contained an item valued at $17,000, was stolen about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 from the porch of a home in the 4000 block of Ruby Drive.

That's near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Old Farm Drive in the unincorporated part of the county, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

The resident's doorbell camera captured video footage of a man wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. He pulled up to the home in what appeared to be a mid-2000s blue Ford Focus hatchback and took the package from the porch, the sheriff's office said.

On Friday, EPSO identified the suspect as Adolphus Mathis, 27, described as a black male, 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mathis' whereabouts was asked to call the EPSO investigations tip line at 719-520-7777. Anyone with real-time information on his location was asked to call EPSO dispatch at 719-390-5555.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.