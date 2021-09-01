2 dozen vehicles, stolen tools recovered in auto theft investigation

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a person of interest and are actively searching for that person.

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — At least two dozen vehicles and other stolen items have been recovered in a year-long investigation into an auto theft string, the Elbert County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) said Friday.

ECSO has been looking into the thefts since last fall, the department said.

On Dec. 31, the sheriff's office, along with the Colorado State Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, served a search warrant where they recovered:

At least two dozen cars, truck, trailers and ATVs

Several snowmobiles

A large gun safe

Several hundred thousand dollars of suspected stolen tools and equipment

Officers also found illegal weapons, other firearms and drugs and ECSO said were seized as part of the investigation.

A person of interest in the thefts has been identified, according to ECSO. The sheriff's office is currently searching for that person. They did not release that person's name or a description of them.

ECSO investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to contact the owners of the recovered property. They said the process could take several weeks, if not months.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

