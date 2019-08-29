ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading Elbert County deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

According to the Elbert County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday with a restraining order violation call from the 6800 block of Quail Run Circle in Kiowa. A deputy responded and made contact with the subject of the restraining order, 51-year-old Matthew Skonieczny James.

A release from the sheriff's office said a deputy tried to restrain James to take him into custody, but James fought with him. The deputy tried to use his stun gun, but it didn't work. James then unsuccessfully tried to take the deputy's gun, the release said. The deputy called for backup, and numerous Elbert County deputies responded.

Before help arrived, James got into a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer and took off, failing to yield to the deputy that had tried to arrest him, according to the release. Other deputies took over the pursuit, which went north on County Road 21 to Singing Hills Road, where James intentionally hit another vehicle that was attempting to flee. The pursuit continued westbound and the Elbert County Sheriff's Office asked Douglas County deputies to respond to Delbert Road and Singing Hills Road to set up tire deflation devices.

The release said speeds reached about 70 miles per hour and several drivers were forced off the road as James ran stop signs and drove on the wrong side of the road, according to the release.

James then went to his home on Thunderhill Road and stopped behind his house, the release said. Six Elbert County sheriff's cars were pursuing him at that point. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle and is now at the Elbert County jail, where he is being held on multiple charges. One deputy suffered minor injuries at the end of the pursuit.

