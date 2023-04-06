Teen accused of plotting to attack former school

Deputies found a wipe board with a layout of the school, a list of firearms and how to 3D print them and a list of specific individuals to target.

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators found a manifesto and floor plans to a school drawn on a wipe board at the home of a 19-year-old woman who had threatened to "shoot up" her former Elbert County school, an arrest affidavit says.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office responded to the home of Lily Whitworth, whose legal name is William Witworth, for a report of a disturbance. 9NEWS is referring to the suspect as Lily, but official court records will be under her legal name.

Whitworth was arrested and has been formally charged with the following:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Criminal mischief

Menacing

Interference with staff, faculty or students

Whitworth's sister reported a disturbance on March 31 at their home and said that Whitworth had "severe anger issues" and made comments the day before about a school shooting.

Deputies found Whitworth in her bed with trash piled up so high that it was level with the bed. They also noted there was a hole in the wall where it looked like someone had punched a hole in it.

Whitworth stated she had last attended Timberview Middle School but after that she was homeschooled. She told deputies that Timberview was one of the "main targets" but that other targets were churches.

When asked what type of planning she had done, she said she had a layout of the school and was starting a manifesto, the affidavit says. She stated she had been planning the attack for a month or two and was able to provide the street where the school was located, the affidavit says.

An investigator asked Whitworth what she knew about school shootings and she said "too much," according to the affidavit. When asked what she meant, she replied there was a page in her manifesto and there's "a bunch of mass killers."

Investigators also found a wipe board which appeared to be a labeled floor plan of the school. In two different notebooks, investigators found:

Drawing of what appears to be an office desk set up

Additional floor plans

Drawing of a clock to use as a detonation device

Several names listed

A list of firearms and how to 3D print them

Detailed lists of numerous named individuals to be killed

Information detailing the creation of improvised explosive devices

When asked about the detonator, Whitworth said she had watched a tutorial online about how to do it.

Whitworth is being held on $75,000 bond. She's next due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 5.