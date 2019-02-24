GOLDEN, Colo. — A Littleton woman in her 70s was killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver in Golden over the weekend, according to release from Golden Police.

According to a release from the Golden Police Department, witnesses said a car was traveling northbound on Highway 93 at around 11:30 p.m. Friday without its headlights on when it crossed over the center line at Golden Gate Canyon Road and hit another car head-on.

There were four people in that second car. Margaret Braun., 73, was sitting in the right rear passenger seat. She suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene, police said. The driver and two other passengers, who are all in their mid to late 70s, were taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the first vehicle, 29-year-old William Lenox, was not injured. He was arrested on charges including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and careless driving resulting in death. Formal charges will come from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Editors note: Investigators initially identified the victim as an 80-year-old woman. They later corrected that information and said she was 73.