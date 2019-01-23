KUSA - An employee at Pinnacle Charter School was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to a news release from the Westminster Police Department.

Mary Victoria Segura, 20, faces a charge for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Westminster police said investigators were first notified of a possible sexual assault on Thursday, and immediately began an investigation. While Pinnacle Charter School has campuses in Federal Heights and Thonrton, police said the alleged incident occurred in Westminster on Jan. 13.

It was not during school hours, the news release says.

No additional information was released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and the fact the victim was a minor.

