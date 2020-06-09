Leadville man arrested for murder in employer's killing, deputies say

The suspect worked for the victim, and Lake County Sheriff's Office believes the death took place during a routine after-work gathering.

LEADVILLE, Colo — Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said officers arrested a 27-year-old man on Friday in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old man.

LCSO said deputies responded to 1734 Highway 24 in Leadville after receiving a 911 call Thursday and discovered homeowner Randy Flores, who was dead when they arrived.

Investigators found signs of a struggle and homicide, according to LCSO.

Eric Christopher Gurule was arrested in connection the the death and faces a charge for first-degree murder, LCSO said.

Flores was the owner of Pro-Electric, Inc., an electrical services business that has operated in the area for more than 10 years, according to LCSO.

The suspect worked at Pro-Electric, Inc., and it is believed the death took place at a routine after-work gathering, according to LCSO.

Gurule is being held without bond, and is scheduled to be advised of his charges on Sep. 8, LCSO said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call LCSO at 719-486-1249.

Leadville is located 100 miles southwest of downtown Denver.

