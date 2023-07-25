Woman reportedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend in Aurora, deputies say

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a woman who deputies believe was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.
CBI said Jessica Meise, 43, of Aurora was last seen by witnesses at 26000 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora where, CBI said, she was "forcibly kidnapped/abducted."
Investigators identified the suspect as Lance Foster, 43, of Arvada. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said deputies believe Foster kidnapped Meise after stalking her.
Deputies said the pair was last seen headed westbound on East Quincy Avenue at South Gun Club Road at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Foster was driving a black 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Colorado license plate number BTM A53, investigators said.
Deputies said they believe the victim is in danger. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or call Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 303-795-4711.
