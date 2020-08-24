FBI looking for bank robbery suspect

Suspect allegedly handed the teller a note and demanded money.

DENVER — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Englewood Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery that took place at the Chase Bank on South University Boulevard Friday.

At around 12:19 p.m., the suspect entered the Chase Bank, located at 3435 South University Blvd., and handed the teller a note demanding money, according to FBI Special Agent Amy Meyer.

After the robbery, the suspect ran northbound, Meyer said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late 20's and about 5-feet 6-inches tall with dark hair and a medium build, according to Meyer.

He was last seen wearing a black, flat-billed baseball hat, a red shirt with mountains and white and black lettering on it, Meyer said.

He was also wearing dark colored pants and a black backpack, according to Meyer.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

