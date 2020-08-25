FBI looking for Englwood bank robbery suspect

The robbery happened Monday at the US Bank on Englewood Parkway.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Englwood Police Department are looking for a suspect wanted in a bank robbery that happened Monday afternoon.

At about 2:49 p.m., a suspect described as a white male, between 30 and 40-years-old and about 5-feet 9-inches tall went into the US Bank inside King Soopers at 101 Englewood Pkwy., according to Special Agent Amy Meyer with the FBI.

The suspect handed the teller a note and demanded money, Meyer said.

After robbing the bank, the suspect left on foot in an unknown direction, according to Meyer.

The suspect was last seen wearing a two-toned gray and black baseball hat, a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and a grey mask, Meyer said.

The FBI asks the public to be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect's description and to be aware of anyone similar who may have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

